27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor
Details mastered
Enjoy stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine display. With UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300 nits (Typ.) brightness, and a sleek 3-side narrow bezel design, this monitor is well-suited for a variety of professional settings.
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and coloured pencils.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usability
HDMI & DisplayPort
LG Switch app
Comfort
Ergonomic stand
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
The monitor supports HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and covers 90% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering accurate colour and brightness levels for an immersive and visually rich experience.
The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.
1 x HDMI cable is included with the monitor.
The laptop shown is not included with the monitor and should be purchased separately..
Ergonomic design
Comfortable workspace
The 3-side narrow bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27BA45U in the LG.com Support Menu.
Visual comfort
Comparison image of the right side with flicker safe applied and the left side without flicker safe applied.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe minimises invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H)*0.1554(V)
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Borderless Design
3-Side Narrow Bezel Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.4
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
40W(19V/2.1A)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI
YES
Power Cord
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
