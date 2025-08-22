Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27" UltraFine UHD 4K IPS monitor

27BA45U-B.AAU
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
  • 2xHDMI, DisplayPort support, LG Switch app
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot adjustable stand
LG UltraFine™ Display.

LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

Enjoy stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine display. With UHD 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300 nits (Typ.) brightness, and a sleek 3-side narrow bezel design, this monitor is well-suited for a variety of professional settings.

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and coloured pencils.

Display

27" UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Usability

HDMI & DisplayPort

LG Switch app

Comfort

Ergonomic stand

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate colour expression with the UHD (3840x2160) 4K IPS display, and enhance work productivity with wide-angle viewing.

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

The monitor supports HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and covers 90% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering accurate colour and brightness levels for an immersive and visually rich experience.

The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

Our monitor's HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility helps you easily connect various devices for an efficient desk setup.

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

Ergonomic design

Comfortable workspace

The 3-side narrow bezel design with a slim stand seamlessly blends into your workspace, offering an ideal working experience with convenient tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Visual comfort

Comparison image of the right side with flicker safe applied and the left side without flicker safe applied.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe minimises invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Narrow Bezel Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x539.2x253.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    40W(19V/2.1A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

