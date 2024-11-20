27-inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
front view

27" UHD 4K IPS Display

Details Mastered

The 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display reproduces detailed images and accurate colour with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) at wide angles. This monitor delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience with HDR10.

27" UHD 4K IPS Display.

Immersive Viewing Experience

27" UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Work Efficiency

USB Type-C™

Multiple Ports

Comfortable Workstation

Ergonomic Stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Designed for Work Where Details Matter

This versatile monitor can handle a variety of tasks, including visual work where detail is important. Its powerful capabilities provide an immersive viewing experience.

Scene of architect with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of designer with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of worker with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of architect with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of designer with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of worker with 27BQ65UB.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : Precise Colors and Wide View.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Precise Colours and Wide View

The IPS display with a wide viewing angle provides realistic colours by covering 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, allowing you to enjoy the visuals in vibrant colours.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS (In-Plane Switching) display is typically around 178 degrees in both the horizontal and vertical directions.

This display is capable of reproducing 95% of the colors within the DCI-P3 colour space.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.

HDR10

Detailed Contrast

This display supports HDR10 (high dynamic range), allowing viewers to enjoy the vivid colours of the content.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR10 is a technology that enhances the visual quality of compatible content and the degree of enhancement may vary depending on various factors, including quality of source material and capabilities of display device.

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Reduce Clutter On Your Desk

This monitor comes with a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that delivers dramatic audio clarity, and helps you save on desk space.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port facilitates connection to additional devices with a single cable and charges them simultaneously (up to 90W). Additionally, its rapid transmission speed for audio, video, and data files can improve work efficiency.

Display Pictogram.

Display

Data Pictogram.

Data

Power Delivery Pictogram.

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) and Headphone out port.

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interfaces

This monitor supports a variety of connectivity options, including USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2). It also comes with a Headphone out port for hardware connectivity.

USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Easy User Interface

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Easy User Interface DOWNLOAD

To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Proper functioning of the features is dependent on the PC that is being used.

Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workspace

This ergonomic monitor allows you to create a comfortable workspace that is optimised for you by supporting height adjustment, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Furthermore, its three-sided virtually borderless design allows you to fully immerse yourself in your work.

Borderless design monitor.

Virtually Borderless Design

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt/Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt/Height

-5~25°/ 150㎜

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

±45º

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Bi-direction

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

By adjusting colour temperature and luminance, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading on the monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 92% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    RJ45 / KVM

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    Yes (3W x2)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 545.7 x 234.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 63

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2 kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • DC Output

    20.5V / 7.5A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    NO

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

