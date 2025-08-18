Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27U730A-B.AAU
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-sides with Narrow Bezels
  • USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
  • LG Switch
More

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Anti-glare

3-Side Narrow Bezel Design

Image quality

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

HDR10

1000:1 contrast

300nits brightness

Usability

USB-C (PD 90W)

Multi-interface

5W X 2 speaker

LG Switch

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, color chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

With its 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS panel and 3-side narrow bezel design, this display offers a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD, facilitating the efficient editing of multiple tracks.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.

True colours trusted by professionals

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, delivering defined levels of colour accuracy and brightness. This enables creators to experience exceptional visual clarity, precise colour reproduction, and intricate detail in their content.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with colour correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

The actual figures/results may vary depending on use and environment.

 

A comparison video showcasing deeper blacks and vivid contrast on an HDR-capable LG UltraFine Monitor, emphasising enhanced visual depth and clarity.

Deep black, rich details

A high contrast ratio ensures the preservation of fine details, even in dark scenes, without loss or compression. The IPS technology delivers consistent colour accuracy across the entire screen, faithfully representing your visual output from edge to edge.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All-in-One USB-C

The USB-C port supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Multiple connections: from mac device to pc

Both beginners and professionals often utilise a wide range of equipment. Seamlessly connect your devices to enhance workflow efficiency and productivity.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with colour grading tools and a timeline.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

1 x HDMI cable and 1 x USB C cable are included in the package. 

Immersive sound

Waves MaxxAudio® makes every scene - from blockbuster movies to adventure games - feel rich and immersive, with great depth and detail.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 27U730A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Slim design that reduces clutter

The clutter-minimising L-stand and the 3-side narrow bezel design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused. It comes with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

Front, side, and detail views of a white LG monitor with a sleek stand and minimal back panel design.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.*Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NA

  • D-Sub

    NA

  • Built-in KVM

    NA

  • DVI-D

    NA

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NA

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NA

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NA

  • Line out

    NA

  • Mic In

    NA

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NA

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NA

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(3.0)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NA

  • Auto Brightness

    NA

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NA

  • PIP

    NA

  • PBP

    NA

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NA

  • HW Calibration

    NA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    NA

  • Crosshair

    NA

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NA

  • VRR

    NA

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NA

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NA

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NA

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NA

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NA

  • OverClocking

    NA

  • User Defined Key

    NA

  • Auto Input Switch

    NA

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NA

  • Camera

    NA

  • Mic

    NA

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NA

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NA

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NA

  • Speaker

    5Wx2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 217 x 451mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19.34W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    NA

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    NA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NA

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NA

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NA

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NA

