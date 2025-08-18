27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Narrow Bezel Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
1000:1 contrast
300nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colours trusted by professionals
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, delivering defined levels of colour accuracy and brightness. This enables creators to experience exceptional visual clarity, precise colour reproduction, and intricate detail in their content.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
The actual figures/results may vary depending on use and environment.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C port supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections: from mac device to pc
Both beginners and professionals often utilise a wide range of equipment. Seamlessly connect your devices to enhance workflow efficiency and productivity.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1 x HDMI cable and 1 x USB C cable are included in the package.
Immersive sound
Waves MaxxAudio® makes every scene - from blockbuster movies to adventure games - feel rich and immersive, with great depth and detail.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Switch swiftly
The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 27U730A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Slim design that reduces clutter
The clutter-minimising L-stand and the 3-side narrow bezel design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused. It comes with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.*Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
N/A
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
N/A
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NA
-
D-Sub
NA
-
Built-in KVM
NA
-
DVI-D
NA
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NA
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NA
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NA
-
Line out
NA
-
Mic In
NA
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NA
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NA
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(3.0)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
NA
-
Auto Brightness
NA
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NA
-
PIP
NA
-
PBP
NA
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NA
-
HW Calibration
NA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
NA
-
Crosshair
NA
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NA
-
VRR
NA
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NA
-
Mini-LED Technology
NA
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NA
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NA
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NA
-
OverClocking
NA
-
User Defined Key
NA
-
Auto Input Switch
NA
-
RGB LED Lighting
NA
-
Camera
NA
-
Mic
NA
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NA
-
DTS Headphone:X
NA
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Rich Bass
NA
-
Speaker
5Wx2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 217 x 451mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19.34W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
NA
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Display Port
NA
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NA
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NA
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NA
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NA
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NA
-
