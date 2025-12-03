We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All desk items shown in the image are not included.
Enjoy being creative
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with this LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, 300nits brightness (Typ.), and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness(Typ.)
Feature
3-side Thin Bezel Design
Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustments
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colours
This monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports the DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) colour gamut, creating a visually immersive and dynamic experience for the viewer.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ergonomic design
Comfortable viewing
The 3-side thin bezel design, together with the stand's slim-flat form, blends into your office or home taking up minimal space, while convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment functions enhance user comfort.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
With the LG Switch app*, you can easily personalise your monitor screen according to your preferences. Choose from pre-set display configurations, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Reader Mode
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
690x447x167
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y24
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
40W(19V/2.1A)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
