31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive gaming
This monitor features Waves MaxxAudio®, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Content
Visual Splendour
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on this LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life*.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Content.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package and should be purchased separately.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
With the LG Switch app, you can divide the display into six sections, customise the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR550K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Customise your workstation
This stand is easy to set up and has convenient Height, Tilt, and Pivot adjustments for your ideal viewing experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Colour Bit
1.07B
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821x226X507
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
31.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
