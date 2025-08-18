Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraFine™ 40-inch Nano IPS Black 5K2K with Thunderbolt™ 5

UltraFine™ 40-inch Nano IPS Black 5K2K with Thunderbolt™ 5

40U990A-W.AAU
front view
Key Features

  • Nano IPS Black
  • 5K2K 5120x2160
  • DisplayHDR True Black 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5
More
Display Compatibility Usability

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.




5K2K display with Thunderbolt™ 5
Engineered for Precision

UltraFine™ stands on a desk along with keyboard and a pad. A video-creating program is on the screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

5 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features

No images included

5K2K Display. Sharper, wider, clearer.

The 5K2K Nano IPS Black display (5120x2160) offers 33% more pixels* than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing a wider canvas to view more content and reducing the need to switch between programs. Its high resolution delivers razor-sharp images and precise detail, making it suitable for professional video editing, graphic design, and any visual work where accuracy is critical. The vivid clarity allows you to spot even the fine details without constant zooming or panning.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometre-sized particles on the screen's LED.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

Professional display. Professional performance.

For tasks like colour grading, music production, and coding, the 40-inch 5K2K display provides the clarity and screen area needed for focus and precision.

In a dark room with blue and violet lighting a UltraFine monitor stands with recording program on it. On the desk where it stands a keyboard, tablet, headphone and other accessories are placed.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Nano IPS* Black Display

Nano IPS Black technology controls light to deliver deeper blacks for cinematic clarity.

DCI-P3 99%

Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and natural photo retouching.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and natural photo retouching.

2000:1 Contrast

A high contrast ratio deepens shadows and refines highlights, even in varying lighting conditions.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometre-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a girl's image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it.

Subtle hues vividly brought to life

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate colour representation for creative professionals. It enhances textures, elements, and natural interplay of light and shadow.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Colours beautifully displayed

Covering 99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, this display offers a 25% wider range than sRGB — capturing nearly all the colours used in print, digital, and broadcast media. From vivid tones to subtle nuances, it ensures accurate colour reproduction for lifelike video and photo output.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colours.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometre-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows

Nano IPS Black technology boosts the standard IPS contrast ratio from 1000:1 to 2000:1. This enhancement delivers more vibrant colours and sharper details across objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Enjoy deeper blacks and richer shadows with consistent colour expression from edge to edge — bringing a heightened sense of realism to your visual content.

Protect your eyes, see every detail

This display has earned TÜV Rheinland’s 5-Star Eye Comfort certification under the new Eye Comfort 3.0 standard, reflecting its commitment to visual well-being. It combines a high refresh rate, precise colour accuracy, and integrated low blue light technology — utilising both RGB hardware and software tuning — to minimise harmful emissions without compromising colour fidelity.

TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Eye Comfort): 1111298743

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

No images included

Thunderbolt™ 5 enables the production of commercial outputs such as documentary videos, movies, and game titles on an outstanding 5K2K display. It also offers data transfers that are twice as fast to connected devices compared to Thunderbolt™ 4 and allows for charging your laptop (up to 96W) through a single cable, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.

2x Faster* Transfer

2x Faster* Transfer

(Up to to 80 Gbps）

96W Power Delivery

96W Power Delivery

5K2K Display

5K2K Display

A UltraFine monitor is placed with program screen on it beside a smaller monitor, a PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.

To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.

DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net

The Productive Workstation

With support for Thunderbolt™ 5 and DisplayPort, the display enables 5K2K Daisy Chain connectivity — allowing you to link two monitors and a laptop in a streamlined setup that boosts productivity.

Two UltraFine monitors are placed side by side, connecting to one another with a laptop. The workstation shows how seemlessly the whole devices are connected.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

Close-up image of UltraFine monitor's ports to show the various cable connectivity it has.

Multiple setups with multiple ports

Easily connect your laptop, camera, tablet, or external storage devices using versatile ports like Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C. Enjoy smooth, stable performance without the need for additional adapters or splitters.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Feel every beat and scene

Dive into your content and let the action surround you. Dual 10W built-in speakers with Rich Bass and AMD FreeSync technology brings every scene to play with deep sound and smooth visuals.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AMD FreeSync Premium

FreeSync Premium technology ensures smooth, fluid motion by minimising screen tearing and stuttering — ideal for mixing audio while reviewing fast-paced games or high-resolution movies.

Switch swiftly to unleash your creativity

The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 40U990A in the LG.com Support Menu

Slim design that reduces clutter

Featuring a 3-sided narrow bezel design and a sleek L-stand, this monitor minimises clutter while maximising desk space. Its fully adjustable base allows for swivel, tilt, and height customisation — enhancing workflow efficiency and helping you stay focused longer, whether you're editing video clips or retouching photos.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with its infill image on it.

Top view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Side view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Rear view of UltraFine monitor in a white background

Virtually Borderless Design

3-side Narrow Bezel Design

Swivel

Swivel

（-20°〜20°）

Tilt

Tilt

（-5°〜20°）

Height

Height

（130mm）

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.06B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Size [cm]

    100.859cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    Yes

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(UHD/120Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (UHBR 13.5)

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up / 4Down)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Mic + Sound)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB Downstream Port

    USB-C *4EA(15W*1EA, 4.5W*3EA) 10Gbps
    USB-A *2EA 10Gbps

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(via Thunderbolt & USB-C 10Gbps)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1206 * 534 * 201 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.7 * 614.3 * 260 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.7 * 419.8 * 106.3 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.8 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.2 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    Yes(2.1)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

