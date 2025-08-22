Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ G4 24-inch 120Hz (Overclock) 144Hz) FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 24G411A with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, sRGB 99% (Typ.)

24G411A-B.AAU
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
rear perspective view with lights off
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights off
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
top view
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
rear perspective view with lights off
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights off
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
top view
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 24-inch FHD IPS (1920x1080) display
  • 120Hz refresh rate (O/C 144Hz) / 1ms MBR
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Front image of the UltraGear™ 24g411a gaming monitor.

24" 120Hz (Overclock 144Hz) FHD IPS
Gaming Monitor

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

24-inch FHD IPS 1920x1080, sRGB 99%, HDR 10, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms MRB, ultra slim design
Display is written in capital letters.

Dive into the action with vivid colours

Featuring HDR10 support and 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, our monitor delivers a broad colour spectrum and true-to-life visuals through its IPS display—perfect for an immersive gaming experience. It brings dramatic battlefields to life just as game developers intended.

Space combat game scene showcasing vivid colours with HDR, sRGB 99%, and IPS display on the LG UltraGear monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Delivering 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, it’s an excellent choice for achieving true-to-life colour fidelity.

Speed is written in capital letters.
Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion
with 120Hz (Overclock 144Hz) refresh rate

Enjoy fluid, crystal-clear visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz overclock), minimising motion blur for truly immersive gameplay.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with the inside of the white square box being clearly expressed and the outside being blurred.

Fast-paced speed
to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction*enables smooth gameplay by reducing blur and ghosting, giving gamers a competitive edge.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Game with precision

With AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals with lightning-fast response—bringing precision and fluidity to every gaming moment.

Split-screen view of a pilot in a fast-paced game, showing smoother and clearer visuals.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared to models which have not applied the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

 

 

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability is written in capital letters.

LG Switch App

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 24G411A in the LG.com Support Menu.

3-side narrow bezels and slim stand base

Minimalist design

Maximise your view and minimise distractions with ultra-slim bezels and a sleek, minimalist stand. The floating-style base enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the 3-sided narrow bezel design delivers an immersive visual experience—perfect for dual monitor setups or modern workspaces.

Borderless design icon.

3-side narrow bezel design

with slim stand base

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-5~20º

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Tilt (-5~20°).
Keyboard and mouse not included.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144 (Overclock)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 × 0.2745 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144 (Overclock)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1050:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 412 x 220mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 317.1 x 38.7mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.4kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

