LG UltraGear™ G4 24-inch 120Hz (Overclock) 144Hz) FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 24G411A with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Key Features
- 24-inch FHD IPS (1920x1080) display
- 120Hz refresh rate (O/C 144Hz) / 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dive into the action with vivid colours
Featuring HDR10 support and 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, our monitor delivers a broad colour spectrum and true-to-life visuals through its IPS display—perfect for an immersive gaming experience. It brings dramatic battlefields to life just as game developers intended.
Space combat game scene showcasing vivid colours with HDR, sRGB 99%, and IPS display on the LG UltraGear monitor.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Game with precision
With AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals with lightning-fast response—bringing precision and fluidity to every gaming moment.
Split-screen view of a pilot in a fast-paced game, showing smoother and clearer visuals.
The performance of the feature is compared to models which have not applied the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair
The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 24G411A in the LG.com Support Menu.
3-side narrow bezels and slim stand base
Minimalist design
Maximise your view and minimise distractions with ultra-slim bezels and a sleek, minimalist stand. The floating-style base enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the 3-sided narrow bezel design delivers an immersive visual experience—perfect for dual monitor setups or modern workspaces.
Tilt (-5~20°).
Keyboard and mouse not included.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
23.8
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (Overclock)
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
23.8
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 × 0.2745 mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (Overclock)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
220cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1050:1
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
OverClocking
YES
User Defined Key
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.4 x 412 x 220mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.4 x 317.1 x 38.7mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.6kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.3kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.4kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
