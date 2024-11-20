We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68.5cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
400cd/m² (typ)
400cd/m² (peak)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG) 1ms (MBR)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 25% 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x 1 (ver1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Display Port cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
615 x 575 x 274 mm (up)
615 x 465 x 274 mm (down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
615 x 366 x 45 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
697 x 530 x 198 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6.4kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.5kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
8.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode,
1ms Motion Blur Reduction, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser
Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, OnScreen Control
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
Height Range: 110mm
Down Height: 119mm
Pivot: clockwise
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
30W (typ) 35W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode
0.3W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
