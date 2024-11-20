We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch | QHD IPS 200Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR 10
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly and must be purchased separately.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded to enable faster movement compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 200Hz (O/C) high refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 144Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 200Hz Refresh Rate.
^This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate of 200Hz is an upgrade compared to that of the previous model 27GN800. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly and must be purchased separately.
Sharp image
From any angle
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology for flawless gaming
Enjoy the perfect graphic with minimised tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronising through NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, and AMD FreeSync™*.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. Comparison of SYNC OFF (left image) and SYNC ON (right image).
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Gamer-centric design
"Three monitor images demonstrating tilt, pivot, and height adjustments.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Award-winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
109
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
28.92W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7 (UP)
613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7 (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 498 x 184mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.0
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.