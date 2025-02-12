We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
WINNING
32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS
1ms (GtG) & 144Hz
DisplayHDR 400 & DCI-P3 95%
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
STREAMING
webOS 24 with LG AI
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
CONNECTING
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
Swivel, Tilt, Height, Pivot
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Realistic details of DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%.


Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimise tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
webOS 24 with LG AI
The first LG webOS-powered smart gaming monitor
Introducing our first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI, delivering vivid picture quality and immersive sound on your personal screen. Relax during game breaks with effortless 4K streaming, including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.
Front view of a monitor with webOS screen on inscreen.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
This is the first smart gaming monitor in the 2025 UltraGear lineup to use webOS.
AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Unfold every scene in vivid detail
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

Available only when HDR video signal is input.
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

AI Sound
Immersive sound fills your arena
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

Compact and sleek,
from every angle
Step into a sleek, stylish gaming sanctuary with a white gaming monitor setup. The pivot with vertical mode does more than simply rotate the screen to the long, optimising vertical content for a short-form experience, while the compact L-stand minimises desk space usage.

Power, connect, and simplify
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via USB-C, DP 1.4, or HDMI 2.1.
A 32-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
It supports up to 4K UHD@144Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
The graphics card is NOT included in the package, and should be purchased separately.
USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Low Latency
Reducing input lag with Low Latency, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate. FPS (Frame Per Second): Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
80.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabilizer
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
5W x 2 → 7Wx 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
938 x 183 x 519
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 624.1 x 249.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 428.5 x 67.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5 kg
INFO
-
Product name
32G810SA-W
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
20V/9A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SMART FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
