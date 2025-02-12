Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS

32G810SA-W

32G810SA-W

LG UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS

Key Features

  • 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time / 144Hz refresh rate
  • webOS 24 with LG AI
  • AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
  • Unity Hexagonal Design with L stand
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
WINNING STREAMING CONNECTING

UltraGear™ G8s Logo.






32-inch 4K 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor with webOS

-15 degree side view of the UltraGear™ gaming monitor

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

WINNING

32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS 

1ms (GtG) & 144Hz

DisplayHDR 400 & DCI-P3 95%

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

STREAMING

webOS 24 with LG AI

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

AI Sound

CONNECTING

Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

Swivel, Tilt, Height, Pivot

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Front view of UHD 4K gaming monitor with IPS display.

Outstanding 4K resolution gaming

The UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with IPS display supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Realistic details of DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 1ms (GtG) response and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate.

1ms (GtG) & 144Hz refresh rate

Speedy screen,
smooth gameplay

To bring you a swift 1ms (GtG) response and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimise tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​

Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

webOS 24 with LG AI

The first LG webOS-powered smart gaming monitor

Introducing our first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI, delivering vivid picture quality and immersive sound on your personal screen. Relax during game breaks with effortless 4K streaming, including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.

Front view of a monitor with webOS screen on inscreen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

This is the first smart gaming monitor in the 2025 UltraGear lineup to use webOS.

AI Picture

Sharper characters,
enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Unfold every scene in vivid detail

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound

Immersive sound fills your arena

Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Compact and sleek,
from every angle

Step into a sleek, stylish gaming sanctuary with a white gaming monitor setup. The pivot with vertical mode does more than simply rotate the screen to the long, optimising vertical content for a short-form experience, while the compact L-stand minimises desk space usage.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

A 90-degree pivoted monitor showing streamers playing games.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Power, connect, and simplify

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via USB-C, DP 1.4, or HDMI 2.1.

A 32-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

It supports up to 4K UHD@144Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

The graphics card is NOT included in the package, and should be purchased separately.

USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

LG Switch app helps optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment, such as dividing the display into six areas, managing schedules, or easily launching the video calling platform using mapped shortcut keys.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. Plus, you can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Low Latency

Reducing input lag with Low Latency, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate. FPS (Frame Per Second): Measurement of frames per second.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1818 x 0.1818

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    Black Stabilizer

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x 2 → 7Wx 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    938 x 183 x 519

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.6 x 624.1 x 249.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.6 x 428.5 x 67.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.6 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.5 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    32G810SA-W

  • Year

    2024

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20V/9A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

