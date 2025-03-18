We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 39-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400
Key Features
- 39-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- webOS
- AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalised Picture Wizard / AI Sound
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
- Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
STREAMING
webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
WINNING
39-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
CONNECTING
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-minimising L stand
The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing the 39-inch webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI. Relax during game breaks with effortless streaming of your favourite content on free LG Channels and numerous streaming option. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and must be purchased separately.
The Remote Control is included in the package.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and should be purchased separately.
AI Picture
Sharp characters, enhanced realism
AI Picture delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Available only when HDR video signal is input.
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound
Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 39-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. While gaming in any setting, this WQHD OLED monitor displays bold and dark shadows, bright lighting and vibrant colours.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide, not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
No more fisheye experience to see both sides of any 32:9 ratio panel at once. Thanks to the balanced and optimised aspect ratio, the 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive experience for both gaming and other forms of entertainment content.
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimized aspect ratio.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deep black, realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL
LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises frustrating reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Certified with widely utilised technologies
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
A 39-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required and must be purchased separately.
The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Sleek, clutter-minimising design
The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Size [cm]
99.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Colour Weakness
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
N/A
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 605.7 x 322.8mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x198.0mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.5kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.45kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.30kg
INFO
-
Product name
39GX90SA-W
-
Year
2025
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
No
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
No
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
No
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.