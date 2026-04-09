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39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor
39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor
Key Features
- 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display, 143 PPI
- 4th Gen Tandem OLED, 1500nits (peak) brightness
- VESADisplayHDR™ True Black 500 with DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
- Dual-Mode (5K2K WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) Response time
- DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
- AI Sound & AI Scene Optimisation
Award-winning excellence
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the largest gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
***39GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.
Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the largest gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
World’s first 5K2K AI Upscaling Monitor.
No GPU upgrade required.*
UltraGear evo’s™ built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*
Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 39GX950B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.
*39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness
Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor provides that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
High 143 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity
With a 143 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech
LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimising discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG 4th Gen Tandem OLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe 3.0 (CPF60, RPF40) by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Maximise productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas
UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 143 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Optimised refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care was designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
38.86
Display - Resolution
5120 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
OLED
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Display - Curvature
1500R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Display - Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
38.86
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
OLED
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1850000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Curvature
1500R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1480000:1
Colour Bit
10bit
Size [cm]
98.7
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160@165Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
2PBP
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick, AI Boost
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting 2.0
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1035 x 296 x 549
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 605.4 x 322.8mm (UP) 921.4 x 495.4 x 322.8mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 405.0 x 118.7mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.2kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
20.0V / 13.5A
SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT
Pixel Pitch
0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Others (Accessory)
Door
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
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