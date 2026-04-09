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39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

39GX950B
Front view of 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor 39GX950B
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Front view of 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor 39GX950B
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39GX950B
39GX950B
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Key Features

  • 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display, 143 PPI
  • 4th Gen Tandem OLED, 1500nits (peak) brightness
  • VESADisplayHDR™ True Black 500 with DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode (5K2K WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimisation
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

in Computer Hardware & Components

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

World's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor powered by AI Upscaling tech

39-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 39-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (39GX950B) with AI Upscaling

39-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 39-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (39GX950B) with AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of 5K2K OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the largest gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 39-inch 5K2K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) with AI upscaling, Perfect Black, 143 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 500

UltraGear 39-inch 5K2K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) with AI upscaling, Perfect Black, 143 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 500

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.

**39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

***39GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.

World's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED

World's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED

Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.

The display expands from a 32-inch 16:9 4K screen to a 39-inch 21:9 5K2K gaming monitor for more immersive game visuals

The display expands from a 32-inch 16:9 4K screen to a 39-inch 21:9 5K2K gaming monitor for more immersive game visuals

*Based on published specifications of 5K2K OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the largest gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

World’s first 5K2K AI Upscaling Monitor.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo’s™ built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.

**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation. 

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*

Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 39GX950B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) displaying sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) displaying sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

*39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers perfect black levels and perfect colors with 4th Gen Tandem OLED technology.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers perfect black levels and perfect colors with 4th Gen Tandem OLED technology.

*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness

Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor provides that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

High 143 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a 143 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech 

LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimising discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) enhances eye comfort with UL-certified anti-glare and low reflectance

UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) enhances eye comfort with UL-certified anti-glare and low reflectance

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG 4th Gen Tandem OLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe 3.0 (CPF60, RPF40) by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Maximise productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas

UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 143 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) maximizes productivity in video and photo editing with its 21:9 screen

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) maximizes productivity in video and photo editing with its 21:9 screen

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimised refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care was designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    38.86

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    1500R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    38.86

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1850000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1480000:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    98.7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160@165Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick, AI Boost

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting 2.0

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1035 x 296 x 549

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    921.4 x 605.4 x 322.8mm (UP) 921.4 x 495.4 x 322.8mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    921.4 x 405.0 x 118.7mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    16.2kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.8kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20.0V / 13.5A

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Door

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

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