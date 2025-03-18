Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C

45GX950A-B.AAU

Key Features

  • 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display
  • Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz)
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayPort 2.1 / USB-C (PD 90W)
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
More
DISPLAY SPEED TECHNOLOGY
UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.

World's first* 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A gaming monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

Image-summary

DISPLAY

45-inch 5K2K OLED (5120x2160)

21:9 Curved 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

125 PPI

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) response time

Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz) 

DisplayPort 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)

TECHNOLOGY

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Tap anchor-display


World's first* 5K2K OLED

The world's first* 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display provides a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 displays and a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160). While gaming in any setting, this 5K2K monitor displays bold and dark shadows, bright lighting, and vivid colours.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

LG's brightest* OLED so far

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%). With Delta E ≦ 2 colour accuracy, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Step into the 21:9 sweet spot for gaming

Have you ever had the fisheye experience, where you had to take in both sides of a 49-inch 32:9 display at once? You can now put that behind you. This 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 12% larger viewing area* adn this balanced, optimised ratio results in immersive and captivating gameplay. 

21:9

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Compared to a 32:9 49-inch monitor. The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions off a 21:9-inch monitor (4,580㎠) and a 32:9 49-inch monitor (4,059㎠).

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deep black,
realistic colour

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. A 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy ensure that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white. 

Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL

LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification* for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

125 PPI, enhanced readability

Boasting 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) and an RGWB subpixel layout, it delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. In addition, the screen clarity makes tasks like editing documents or website content easier.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Tap anchor-speed..


Switch between 330Hz-165Hz with Dual-Mode

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between WUHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and WFHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy eight Dual-Mode options and easily choose your favourite screen size and aspect ratio (21:9, 16:9) via On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimising gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

Dual-Mode Options: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37"), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39"), On(21:9 34"), On(16:9 37"), On(16:9 27"), On(16:9 24").

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response.

0.03ms (GtG), incredible speed

Experience lightning-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, minimising ghosting for sharp, clear visuals. Stay ahead in every game with unmatched speed and smooth motion.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The latest DP 2.1 for blazing fast gameplay

Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivering 165Hz high-speed gaming at 5K2K resolution. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable. Enjoy fast and smooth performance for both work and play.

Motorcycle in motion with DP 2.1 cable connection.
Ultrawide monitor connected to a laptop displaying creative design work.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To use Power Delivery properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect to the monitor's USB-C port.

P, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the package.

Tap anchor-technology


Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared with models that did not apply the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Immerse yourself in 10Wx2 Rich Bass

Experience rich bass-driven sound with 10W x 2 stereo speakers, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Headsets need to be purchased separately.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

How to use On-Screen Display

Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching. Locate the joystick located in the centre of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up the main menu of the gaming GUI.

Brightness

Peak Brightness

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

GUI setting image of Brightness.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.

GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. In addition, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, or split the display into 11 sections, or quickly launch your video call platform.

a black basic image

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Advanced gaming features

•Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

FPS Counter may display a value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Sleek, clutter-minimising design

The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

LG UltraGear OLED monitor setup on a gaming desk in a modern room.
LG UltraGear OLED monitor on a gaming desk with a PC setup, overlooking a cityscape at sunset.

Front and rear views of the LG UltraGear OLED monitor with a curved design and sleek finish.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)c

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    113

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP) 991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20.5kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.4kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

