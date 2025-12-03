About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34BA75QE-B
Key Features

  • 34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • Integrated power module and speakers
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel adjustable stand
More
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved logo.

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved logo.

34" WQHD IPS display

Vivid colour at wide angles

LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide vivid colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Display

34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Usability

Built-in power and speakers

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45

Comfort

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)

See more, do more

This UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor with 3800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio provides you with more screen real estate* and elevates your work efficiency. You can display various programmes at the same time, or check out lengthy rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.

A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.

A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

This monitor supports industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and covers 99% (Typ.) of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness* that allow viewers to experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Picture By Picture (PBP)

One screen, multiple views

The picture-by-picture feature lets you view content from two computers simultaneously, helping you process work efficiently.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller feature* lets you operate on a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either one. Additionally, the built-in KVM capability allows you to control both computers using a single keyboard and mouse.

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Connect the two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.

*For the dual controller feature to work, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be connected to the same network. The monitor is also required to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

All desk peripherals shown in the image are not included..

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 90W)*, providing support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 90W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

This monitor offers a variety of ports to help you easily connect numerous devices for an efficient desk setup.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.

HDMI icon.

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort

USB Downstream icon.

4 x USB Downstream

USB Upstream icon.

USB Upstream

USB Type-C icon.

USB Type-C™

LAN icon.

LAN

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Integrated power module

Fully utilise your desk space

By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and less cluttered layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

The monitor screen shows a video conference, while sound is coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor. In the bottom left corner, there is a MaxxAudio® logo.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

All set for virtual meetings

The 34BA75QE comes with built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®, eliminating the need for extra speaker installations when participating in web conferences or watching videos.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A webcam is required for video conferences and needs to be purchased separately.

Ergonomic design

Easy and ergonomic

Achieve optimal monitor positioning for viewing with one-click stand height and tilt adjustments.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Image showing One Click Stand, Tilt, Height, and Swivel view of the monitors.

Image showing One Click Stand, Tilt, Height, and Swivel view of the monitors.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode* adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to reduce eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe* reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps minimise eye strain.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features described above may vary depending on user's real-use conditions.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    3800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    86.72 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    4x USB3.2 Gen1

  • USB Upstream Port

    1x USB3.2 Gen1

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440X1440@ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    KVM, PBP, Ethernet

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7*364.4*83.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.5kg

INFO

  • Product name

    WQHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • DC Output

    20.5V, 9A

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

