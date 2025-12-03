34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Connect the two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.

*For the dual controller feature to work, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be connected to the same network. The monitor is also required to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

All desk peripherals shown in the image are not included..