34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
34" WQHD IPS display
Vivid colour at wide angles
LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide vivid colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Display
34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Usability
Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)
See more, do more
This UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor with 3800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio provides you with more screen real estate* and elevates your work efficiency. You can display various programmes at the same time, or check out lengthy rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
This monitor supports industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and covers 99% (Typ.) of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness* that allow viewers to experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Picture By Picture (PBP)
One screen, multiple views
The picture-by-picture feature lets you view content from two computers simultaneously, helping you process work efficiently.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller feature* lets you operate on a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either one. Additionally, the built-in KVM capability allows you to control both computers using a single keyboard and mouse.
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Connect the two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature to work, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be connected to the same network. The monitor is also required to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
All desk peripherals shown in the image are not included..
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 90W)*, providing support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
This monitor offers a variety of ports to help you easily connect numerous devices for an efficient desk setup.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Integrated power module
Fully utilise your desk space
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and less cluttered layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
A webcam is required for video conferences and needs to be purchased separately.
Ergonomic design
Easy and ergonomic
Achieve optimal monitor positioning for viewing with one-click stand height and tilt adjustments.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features described above may vary depending on user's real-use conditions.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
3800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
3800R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
HDMI
2.2
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440X1440@ 60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Others (Features)
KVM, PBP, Ethernet
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*364.4*83.6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
11kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.5kg
INFO
Product name
WQHD
Year
Y24
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
Built-in Power
DC Output
20.5V, 9A
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
