34" UltraWide QHD Curved IPS Monitor with Built-in FHD webcam and USB Type-C™
34" WQHD IPS display
Vivid colour at wide angles
This LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers clear and consistent colours. It provides vivid colour reproduction and helps users to view the screen at wide angles.
A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Display
34” WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Efficiency
Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers
Built-in power
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)
See more, do more
This UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor with 3800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can display various programmes at the same time, or check out lengthy rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.
A 21:9 WQHD curved monitor displays Photoshop and PowerPoint, and its large screen allows multiple programs to be used simultaneously, increasing work efficiency.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness* that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
One screen, multiple views
The picture-by-picture feature lets you view content from two computers simultaneously, helping you process work efficiently.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller feature* lets you operate on a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either one. Additionally, the built-in KVM capability allows you to control both computers using a single keyboard and mouse.
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Connect the two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature to work, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be connected to the same network. The monitor is also required to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 90W)*, providing support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
*Some features may not function as intended depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers a variety of ports to help you easily connect numerous devices for an efficient desk setup.
Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Integrated power module
Fully utilise your desk space
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and less cluttered layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Easy and ergonomic
Achieve optimal monitor positioning for viewing with one-click stand height and tilt adjustments.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features described above may vary depending on user's real-use conditions.
Better life for all
34BA85QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
-
Off
-
On
Colour Weakness Mode
Colour Weakness Mode adjusts the colour palette and contrast to help users with colour vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:01:00
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:01:00
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440X1440@ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Others (Features)
KVM, PBP, Ethernet
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 482 x 203 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*543.5*267.5（Up）816.7*393.5*267.5（Down）
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7*364.4*83.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.1kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.6kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
DC Output
20.5V, 9A
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
