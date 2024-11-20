We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See more, do more
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy multi-tasking set-up*
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
DisplayPort cable is NOT included and must be purchased separately.
Streamlined control
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*Some features may not function as intended depending on the PC that the user is using.
See amazing colours
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Easy control and connectivity
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Some features may not function as intended depending on the PC that the user is using.
A variety of interfaces
USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included and must be purchased separately).
Easy and ergonomic
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features described above may vary depending on user's real-use conditions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.42 cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
38.4W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
31W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
35.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
Yes
