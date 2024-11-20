We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Short Throw 1,000 Lumen LED Home Theatre Projector with DLP High Contrast Ratio
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection Type
DLP Picture Engine
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Lightsource
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
DLP High Contrast Ratio
-
Brightness
1000 Lumens
-
LED Light Source
30,000 hours
-
Operation Noise
21dB(Economic)
30dB(High Brightness)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9 / Original / 4:3
-
Throw Ratio
0.29
-
Screen Size / Distance
11cm Distance = 60"
24cm Distance = 80"
38cm Distance = 100"
-
Picture Modes
Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Cricket /
Game / Expert (Bright Room)
Expert (Dark Room)
-
Zoom
Vertical / All Direction Zoom
-
Digital Keystone Adjustment
Horizontal / Vertical
(Edge Adjustment, 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Focus Adjustment
Manual
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
RF
MPEG - 2/4, DVB - T2 (Single Tuner)
-
HDMI
Up to 1080p (60Hz / 24Hz)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Dolby Surround Audio / DTS-HD
-
Audio Output
3W+3W Total Audio Output
-
Bluetooth® Wireless - Audio Output¹
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (SIMPLINK enabled devices only)
-
Sound Modes
Standard / Cinema / Cricket / Music /
Clear Voice III / Game
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 3.0 (Smart)
-
Magic Remote Controller
Yes
-
Quick Power On / Off
Yes (on 10 Sec / off 2 Sec)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES CONT
-
File Viewer
XLS, XLSX, DOC, DOCX, PPT, PPTX,TXT, PDF, HWP
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF, WMV, AVI, MP4, M4V, MOV, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, TS, TRP, TP, MTS, MPG, MPEG, DAT, VOB
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3, WAV, OGG, WMA
-
USB Photo Supported Formats
JPEG, PNG, BMP
-
Wireless Mirroring²
Smart Share, Miracast, Contents sharing
-
Wireless DLNA
Contents Sharing
-
Wireless Contents Share³
LG TV Plus App
-
Intel's Wireless Display (WiDi®)⁴
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Ceiling Mode (Image flip)
Yes (Horizontal / Vertical)
-
Ceiling Mountable
Yes
-
Automatic Keystone (Vertical)
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
CONNECTION
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Audio Out / Headphone Out
1 x (3.5mm), S/PDIF x 1(Optical)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (Magic Remote)
-
Power Supply Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Simple Book
-
Batteries (AA)
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
W x D x H
131mm x 309mm x 129mm
-
Net Weight
1.9kg
WARRANTY
-
Projector
3 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806098147045
