*Registration is open from 12:01am (AEST) on 23 July 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) on 27 August 2026 and is only available to attendees of the Parramatta Open Event being held in Sydney on 29 August 2026. To access the Extra 10% Off Coupon, you must join or log in to your MyLG account and complete the registration form during the registration promotion period at Consumer Electronics, Home & Kitchen Appliances | LG Australia using a valid email address before 11:59pm (AEST) on 27 August 2026. The Extra 10% Off Coupon will be added to your MyLG account and extra 10% coupon is valid from Saturday 12:01am (AEST) 29 August 2026 to Saturday 29 August 11.59pm (AEST) 2026. Attendance at the event is required. Coupon code will be provided to registered MyLG members on Aug 28, 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, log in to your MyLG member account, add the Participating Models to your cart, apply the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout to receive 10% off your purchase on the LG Online Store Offer applies to eligible purchases of the Participating Model on the LG Online Store only. LG employees and D2B2C customers are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Coupon code can only be used once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This offer can be used in conjunction with exclusive discounts available on event day only.