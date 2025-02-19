Save on select monitors & laptops*

*Offer applies from 12:00am (AEDT) 21 January 2025 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 23 February 2025 or while stocks last. Offer available to purchases made on the LG Online Store and use coupon code ITFLASH40 at checkout to receive an extra 40% off on eligible LG products. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. List of participating models 27QP88D-BS,28MQ780-B,27GS95QE-B & 17Z90S-G. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon offer. Customers are encouraged to use the coupon code at checkout to check eligibility of coupon code on LG products. Offer excludes LG Partners and staff VIP pricing.