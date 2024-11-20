Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ducted System - High Static 8.8kW (Cooling)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Find A Dealer

Support

Ducted System - High Static 8.8kW (Cooling)

B30AWY-7G6

Ducted System - High Static 8.8kW (Cooling)

(0)

Come Home to Comfort1

Wi-Fi Smart Control Compatible

Come Home to Comfort

The LG ThinQ® App* lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home, so you can come home to comfort. (Optional Wi-Fi dongle module sold separately).

*Wi-Fi Dongle Module required. Sold separately. Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® App on Android (v 4.1 or later) iOS (v iOS9 or later) smartphone. Internet connection required.

*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

    Zone Control<br>1

    Zone Control

    It is possible to control up to 8 zones from the premium controller and indicate a zone name such as Office, Hallway, etc. There are 18 names to choose from.

    *Premium Controller sold separately.

    Premium Controller1

    Touch Colour Screen Controller*

    Premium Controller

    The LG Individual controller provides an intuitive GUI with colour LCD and touchscreen interface. It provides additional visibility on filter cleaning status and energy usage, and the user-friendly button layout allows easy control of features such as Zone Control, Child Lock and Home Leave.

    Premium-Controller_D

    *Sold Separately

    Unoccupied Mode<br>1

    Unoccupied Mode

    When you leave your home unoccupied, instead of turning your system off and letting your home get hot or cold, you can press the dedicated unoccupied button which will set the room temperature to stay between a range of two set temperature points. This allows for a quicker return to a comfortable indoor environment when you return.

    *Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.

    Download Ducted Brochure<br>1

    Download Ducted Brochure

    Download a copy of the Ducted brochure for more information.
    Download Ducted Brochure<br> Download

    Get a quote

    Get a quote

    Looking for the perfect LG Air Conditioner for your home? Contact one of our Specialist Dealers for a FREE, no obligation quote.

    Get a quote Get a quote
    Print

    All Spec

    GENERAL

    • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

      9600

    • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

      8800/2500

    • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

      2580

    • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

      -

    • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

      -

    • Heating Capacity Max(W)

      11100

    • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

      9400

    • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

      2320

    • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      1,320 x 400 x 534

    • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

      48

    • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      950 x 834 x 330

    • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

      58.5

    • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

      -

    • Product Type

      -

    • Product Weight(kg)

      -

    • Product Weight(lb.)

      -

    • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

      220-240, 1, 50 V / Phase / Hz

    • Refrigerant Type

      R410A

    • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

      64

    • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

      64

    COOLING

    • 4way

      -

    • Airflow direction control (left & right)

      -

    • Airflow direction control (up & down)

      -

    • Comfort Air

      -

    • Fan Speed

      -

    • Power Cooling

      -

    AIR PURIFYING

    • Air Purifying Display

      -

    • Ionizer

      -

    • PM 1.0 Sensor

      -

    DEHUMIDIFICATION

    • Dehumidification

      -

    • Humidity Sensor

      -

    HEATING

    • Power Heating

      -

    ENERGY SAVING

    • Active Energy Control

      -

    • Dry Contact

      -

    • Energy Display

      -

    • Energy Grade

      -

    • Energy Monitoring

      -

    • Energy Saving(Cooling)

      -

    • ICA(I control Ampere)

      -

    CONVENIENCE

    • Auto Restart

      -

    • Fan Mode

      -

    • Filter Alarm

      -

    • Forced Switch Operation

      -

    • Human Body Detecting

      -

    • Low Noise

      -

    • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

      -

    • Remote Controller

      -

    • Reservation

      -

    • Smart Diagnosis

      -

    • Smart Guide

      -

    • Stabilizer Free opreation

      -

    • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

      -

    • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

      -

    FILTER

    • Allergy Filter

      -

    • Antibacteria Micro Filter

      -

    • Dust Filter

      -

    • Fine Dust Filter

      -

    • Micro Filter

      -

    • Pre Filter

      -

    DESIGN

    • Color(Body)

      -

    • Color(Discharge)

      -

    • Display

      -

    COMPLIANCE

    • Installation Kit Model Name

      -

    • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

      -

    • Manufacturer (Importer)

      -

    • Product Model Name

      -

    • Product Type & Model Name

      -

    HYGIENE

    • Auto Cleaning

      -

    • UV Nano

      -

    OUTDOOR UNIT

    • Outdoor Unit Model Name

      -

    EAN CODE

    • EAN CODE

      -

    What people are saying

    Our Picks for You 

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     