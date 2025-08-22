We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - Mid Static 13.8kW (Cooling)
R1 Compressor™
R1 Compressor is one that combines high-efficiency, low sound characteristics of the scroll and the simple compressing structure of the rotary compressor. This technology enables a highly efficient compact model.
Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting
E.S.P. control function enables control of air volume easily with a remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure.
Set RPM by simple touch on remote control to change airflow
AUTO External Static Pressure + Zone Control (On/Off)
LG’s high static ducted unit does step control (High-Mid-Low Speed) to supply airflow rate to each zone depending on the number of open dampers.
UVnano™ Filter Box (Optional Accessory*)
LG UVnano Filter Box can effectively create a safe indoor environment by trapping and removing various harmful substances such as Ultrafine dust, bacteria and viruses in the form of droplets.
* Sold separately, only applicable to Mid Static UMN models
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin
The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes from factories.
Two Thermistors Control
The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller as well as from the indoor unit. There may be a significant difference between ceiling and floor air temperature. Two thermistors can optimised indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.
Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time
