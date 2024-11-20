We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inverter ArtCool Stylish - Reverse Cycle, Heating and Cooling, 2.50kW
All Spec
MODEL
-
Indoor
R09AWN-NB11
-
Outdoor
R09AWN-UB11
-
Artcool Series
Yes
GENERAL
-
Warranty
5 Years Parts & Labour (Commercial Applications attract a 2 Year Parts & Labour Warranty only)
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
2.50 (0.89 min / 3.70 max)
-
Heating Capacity Rating (kW)
3.21 (0.89 min / 5.00 max)
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)(W)
560/730
-
Running Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
2.7/3.3
-
Starting Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
2.7/3.3
-
AEER (W/W)
4.47
-
ACOP (W/W)
4.40
-
Plug Size
10 amp
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor,Max.)(l/sec)
200
-
Moisture Removal (l/h(pts/h))
1.7(3.6)
-
Noise Level (dB(A)±3) (Sound Pressure)
Indoor (H/L): 38/23, Outdoor (H/L): 45, Sleep Mode: 19
-
Sound Power (Outdoor) dB(A)
58
-
Refrigerant(R410A) Charge(7.5m) g(oz)
1000g
-
Max Pipe Run (m)
20
-
Connecting Cable (P*mm2)
4*1.0
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20
-
Operating Range (outdoor)(°C)
Cooling -10 ~ 48, Heating -10 ~ 24
-
Service Valve(ø)
Liquid mm(in) 6.35(1/4),Gas mm(in) 9.52(3/8)
FEATURES
-
Plasma Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Deodorizing filter+Allergy reduction filter
Yes
-
Durable Coating
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
ENERGY RATING
-
Cooling
4.0 Star
-
Heating
4.0 Star
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor (WxHxD)
885 x 285 x 210mm
-
Indoor (Weight)
10kg
-
Outdoor (WxHxD)
770 x 545 x 288mm
-
Outdoor (Weight)
35kg
