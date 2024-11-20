We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 Channel System with 1100W Total Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
180W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
180W
-
Power Output - Rear
180W x 2 (Wireless)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
200W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
DVD±R/DVD±RW Playback
Yes
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD (Pal/NTSC)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMTPE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Prologic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes (MPEG 1/2)
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
ONLINE CONTENT
-
BigPond Movie Streaming
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Picasa Photos
Yes
-
Accuweather
Yes
-
Gracenote (Music ID Steaming)
Yes
-
BD Live 2.0
Yes
-
Bonus View (profile 1.1)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DLNA /CIFS
Yes
-
iPod & iPhone Dock
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Grace note)
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (2.0)
-
iPod & iPhone Direct Dock
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite Output
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
Optical
Yes (2)
-
HDMI
Yes (3) (1out + 2in)
-
Ethernet RJ45
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Set (Main Unit)
430x62.5x281mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
270 x 1052 x 225mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
320 x 103 x 86mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
270 x 1052 x 225mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
190 x 385 x 318mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
