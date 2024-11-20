We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
70W x 2
-
Power Output - Surround
70W x 2
-
Output Power -Wireless Subwoofer
150W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes
-
Blu-Ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMTPE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50 Stations
ONLINE CONTENT
-
Picasa Photos
Yes
-
Accuweather
Yes
-
BD Live 2.0
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Bonus View (profile 1.1)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required, Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Google Maps
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DLNA /CIFS
Yes
-
iPod or iPhone Cradle
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Gracenote (Music ID Steaming)
Yes
-
LG Sound Gallery
Yes
-
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (Ver.2.0)
-
iPod Connection
Yes
-
Portable Audio In
Yes
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite Output
Yes (1, Video Out)
-
Ethernet RJ45
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
Optical In
Yes (1)
-
iPod Cradle Port
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (3) (1 out + 2 in)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
iPod Cradle
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Set (Main Unit)
1000x95x207mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
214x362x463mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
