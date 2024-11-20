We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Disk™/ DVD / CD Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound System
4.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
167W x 4
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
167W x 2
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
3D Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES -
-
Resolution Upscaling
(up to 1080p Full HD)
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/PNG
-
Music Decoding
MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/DTS
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-2/4 AVC/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/WMV/AVCHD/Xvid
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS HD High Resolution Audio/DTS HD Master Audio Essentials/LPCM
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Supported Streaming Services
Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Crackle, BigPond Movies, Fairfax News, vTuner, ABC iView, Viewster
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
1
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 61mm x 299mm
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
235mm x 998mm x 310mm
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087476675
