We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2300W A/V Receiver with Giant Tallboy Speaker System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
1" Horn Loaded Tweeters, 8" Mid-Range, 12" Bass-Woofer
-
Output Power - Front
920W x 2
-
Output Power - Surround
230W x 2
-
Sound System
4.2ch
-
Speaker - Rear
4" Full Range Woofer
-
Total Output Power
2300W
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Repeat, Random
-
Bluetooth Remote App
BTC3 (2BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Standby HDMI Pass-Through
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 147.5mm x 366mm
-
Shipping
2 boxes: (1x Main Unit & 1x Rear Speakers & 1x Front Speakers)
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.7kg
-
Net Weight (Front Speaker)
23.8kg x 2
-
Net Weight (Rear Spekers)
2.6kg x 2
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
360mm x 1190mm x 301mm
-
Rear Speakers (WxHxD)
215mm x 283mm x 182mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
PCM
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MP3/WMA
EQ SETTINGS
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
VSM+ (Virtual Surround Sound)
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
USB MP3
Yes
-
USB WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Cable not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Cable not supplied)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Video In (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio (Coaxial) Input
Yes (1) (Shared with Digital Optical Input)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (2)
-
Audio Line Out
Yes (1)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.