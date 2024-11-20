We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Bluetooth Speaker
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Output Power
20W
-
Treble/Mid Range
8mm
-
Bass Passive Radiators
2.5cm
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifiers
Class-D
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth®
Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes
SOUND MODES
-
Standard
Yes
-
Voice
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes
-
LED Function Lights
Yes (Red, Orange, White, Blue)
-
Battery Life Indication Light
Yes
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
-
Charging Time
3 hours and 40 minutes
-
Battery
Up to 9 hours use
CONNECTIONS
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
Power Socket (Micro USB)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Charging Adaptor
Yes
-
Micro USB Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
182mm x 60mm x 65mm
-
Net Weight
710g
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
