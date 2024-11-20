We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 360 - RP4B - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting
*Overseas model shown
*Overseas model shown
Clear treble and rich bass
See emotive 360° lighting that transforms the mood
Light up your moments with 9 presets
*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*10 hour battery life is based on 50% volume and no lighting, and depends on the device settings, environment, usage and other factors.
Download the XBOOM App and bring the DJ home to your party
To express the sound coming out of the product as if it were a DJ through XBOOM APP, the image of the hand holding the phone with the DJ APP screen on and the functions listed next to it.
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091579928
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Compression Horn
-
Woofer Unit
5.25" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
1" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Aux in (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
1ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
120W
EQ
-
Standard
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
10hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
36W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
247.5 x 514 x 247.5 mm
-
Carton Box
325 x 613 x 325 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
10.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
