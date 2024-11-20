Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
XBOOM 360 - RP4B - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting

RP4B

Front angle with yellow lighting on







An image of an XBOOM 360 in a lounge space.

*Overseas model shown

Image of sound waves spreading around XBOOM 360 lying on the floor of a minimal living room space.

Hear 360° omnidirectional sound

XBOOM 360 is a stunning piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, LG sound technology combined with a conical body shape fills your room with high-quality, omnidirectional audio.

*Overseas model shown

Clear treble and rich bass

Beneath the beautiful exterior of XBOOM 360 with premium sound units, a titanium tweeter expresses accurate, and detailed treble while the glass fibre woofer creates rich, and dynamic bass, delivering high quality sound.
Image showing the Titanium twitter unit at the top of XBOOM 360.
Clear Treble

Titanium Tweeter

The compression horn tweeter compresses high notes and powerfully disperses them in 360 degrees. With its good rigidity, the solidified diaphragm is able to produce clear high-pitched sound.
Image showing Glass fiber woofer unit in the middle of XBOOM 360.
Rich Bass

Glass Fibre Woofer

The 5.25-inch woofer is made with glass fibre, a lightweight yet high strength material, producing dynamic low-end and clean vocals.
Image showing bass duct at the bottom of XBOOM 360.
Deep Bass

Bass Duct

The structure of the duct delivers crisp bass and warm mid-tones.

See emotive 360° lighting that transforms the mood

Whether you need to relax, meditate or party, there's a lighting mode to suit your mood.

Light up your moments with 9 presets

3 modes of mood lighting offer 9 presets with different lighting styles. Set up the mood with the selection of lighting presets and elevate your diverse lifestyle moments*.

*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Image of the XBOOM 360 with sculptures on a shelf in a wood-toned interior background.

Design that elevates your space

This isn't just a speaker, it's a beautiful addition to your home. XBOOM 360 is designed to add warmth and sophistication to your space. It's conical shape and style blends into your home.
An image of a woman carrying a product to the terrace to represent the portability of the XBOOM 360.

Grab and Go

A top handle enhances mobility and convenience, with a sturdy grip that makes it easy to move. And with a built-in battery that last up to 10 hours, feel free to move around and experience the joy for longer.

*10 hour battery life is based on 50% volume and no lighting, and depends on the device settings, environment, usage and other factors.

Download the XBOOM App and bring the DJ home to your party

Enhance the night with a variety of DJ sound effects all on your smartphone!*

To express the sound coming out of the product as if it were a DJ through XBOOM APP, the image of the hand holding the phone with the DJ APP screen on and the functions listed next to it.

*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091579928

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Compression Horn

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    1" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Aux in (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch(2Way)

  • Output Power

    120W

EQ

  • Standard

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    10hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    36W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    247.5 x 514 x 247.5 mm

  • Carton Box

    325 x 613 x 325 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    5.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    10.2 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

