LG XBOOM CM1560 Micro Hi-Fi System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
10W RMS
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
1.5"
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
4.25"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
Portable Input
Yes
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (Standard, Jazz, Rock, Classic, Football, Bass, Pop)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Playback settings
Repeat1, Repeat All
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
1
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
150mm x 181mm x 210mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
132mm x 181mm x 140mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
1.24kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
0.74kg x 2
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087740646
