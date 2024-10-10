Notice on termination of AccuWeather service on LG Electronics Mobiles.

We thank customers for supporting LG Electronics mobile products.

We would like to inform you that the following service will end on Dec. 27, 2024.

1) Function being terminated: AccuWeather

- Target model: All LG Electronics mobile products

- End date: Dec. 27, 2024, 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the services are terminated:

- Please note that the AccuWeather service will be not available in accordance with the termination of information provision by the application service partner.

- You will not be able to use the weather information provided on the lock screen.

- If you need the weather features, you are able to use an application with similar features in the Play Store.

- The personal information collected for the services will be immediately destroyed when the services end.

- However, if we are required to store personal information according to the provisions of related laws and regulations and internal company policies, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws and regulations and internal company policies.

Thank you