Notice of termination of the services of Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG for Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System will no longer be available.
We thank our customers for supporting LG Electronics products.
We would like to inform you Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG for LG Electronics Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System will no longer be available.
Services being terminated: Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG
- Target models : Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System with Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG feature, released between years 2010 to 2014.
- End date: December 31, 2024
- After the services is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided
to end the provision of information for the services of Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/ eyeQ EPG for LG Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System, it cannot be used.
Disclaimer: The termination of the feature, which will no longer available after December 31, 2024, still applies regardless of the user manual and/or LG.COM service description states otherwise.
