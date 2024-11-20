We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Gallery Stand[FS21GB]
*Gallery Stand (FS21GB) sold separately.
*Maximum supported accessories weight is 1.5kg. IR Repeater requires a USB port to operate.
Learn how the Gallery Stand will add elegance to your space.
All Spec
VESA COMPATIBILITY
-
VESA 300 x 200
Yes
-
VESA 300 x 300
Yes
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
2024 OLED
OLED65G4, OLED55G4, OLED65C4, OLED55C4, OLED65B4, OLED55B4
-
2023 OLED
OLED65G3, OLED55G3 OLED65C3, OLED55C3 OLED65B3, OLED55B3
-
2022 OLED
OLED65G2, OLED55G2, OLED65C2, OLED55C2 OLED65B2, OLED55B2, OLED65A2, OLED55A2
-
2021 OLED
OLED65G1, OLED55G1, OLED65C1, OLED55C1, OLED65B1, OLED55B1, OLED65A1, OLED55A1
-
2020 OLED
OLED65GX, OLED55GX, OLED65CX, OLED55CX, OLED65BX, OLED55BX
-
2019 OLED
OLED65C9, OLED55C9, OLED65B9, OLED55B9
-
2024 QNED
65QNED86, 55QNED86, 65QNED81, 55QNED81
-
2023 QNED
65QNED81, 55QNED81
-
2024 Nanocell
65NANO81, 55NANO81
-
2022 NANOCELL
65NANO75, 55NANO75
-
2021 Nanocell
65NANO86, 55NANO86, 65NANO77, 55NANO77, 65NANO75, 55NANO75
-
2020 Nanocell
65NANO91, 65NANO86, 55NANO86, 65NANO80, 55NANO80
-
2019 Nanocell
55SM90, 65SM86, 55SM86, 65SM81, 55SM81
-
2024 UHD
65UT80, 55UT80
-
2023 UHD
65UR80, 55UR80
-
2022 UHD
65UQ90, 55UQ90
-
2021 UHD
65UP80, 55UP80
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD)
1159mm x 1061mm x 761mm
-
Net Weight (kg)
6.0kg
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
10.4kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1271mm x 221mm x 877mm
-
EAN
8806091318695
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
IR Repeater1
Yes (1)
-
Back Cover
Yes (1)
-
Safety Wires (Attach to the wall)
Yes (2)
-
Accessory Mount Clips
Yes (6)
-
HEX Tool
Yes (1)
-
Assembly Screws (M5 x L15)
Yes (5)
-
TV Mount Screws (M6 x L14)
Yes (2)
-
TV Mount Screws (M6 x L12)
Yes (2)
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts
