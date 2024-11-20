We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G2 Pedestal Stand[SQ-G2ST65]
Compatible LG Models
A stunning view
anywhere you sit
Swivel Stand seen in three different spaces. The first is on a stand in front of a deep blue wall, the second is on a stand in front of a sofa in a living room, and the third is on a stand surrounded by artwork in a cluttered living room.
Clean, versatile look
Swivel Stand seen from three different angles: from the front, from the side facing left, and from the back at a slight angle. Underneath is a close-up of the Swivel Stand together with an LG TV.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Swivel
+/- 20°
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
SQ-G2ST65
OLED65G2
OLED65G3
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Pedestal Stand
●
-
Screws
4x (M4 x L20)
-
Vanity Cover (wall mount)
●
-
Vanity Cover (inputs)
●
-
Cable Management Cover
●
-
Simple Manual
●
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
Dimensions of Stand (WxHxD)
432mm x 225mm x 245mm
-
Net Weight of Stand (kg)
4.2kg
-
Dimensions of G2 OLED TV on Stand (WxHxD)
65": 1441mm x 878mm x 245mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
768mm x 306mm x 315mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
6.3kg
-
EAN
8806091664556
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year - Parts
