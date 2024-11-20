We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MR20 Magic Remote Control for Smart TV
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Point and Click Cursor
Yes
-
Scroll Wheel
Yes
-
Microphone
Yes
-
HotKeys
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movies
-
Quick Access
Yes
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
2020 Compatible Models
ZX, GX, CX, BX, NANO99, NANO95, NANO91, NANO86, NANO85, NANO80, UN81, UN73
-
2019 Compatible Models
W9, E9, C9, B9, SM94, SM90, SM86, UM76, UM73
-
2018 Compatible Models
W8, E8, C8, SK95, SK86, SK80, UK75, UK65
-
2017 Compatible Models
B7, C7, E7, G7, W7, UJ, SJ
OPERATION
-
Use Range
Within 10 metres between TV and Remote
-
Operating Frequency
2.4GHz to 2.4835GHz
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Batteries
AA batteries not included (sold separately)
-
Owners Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
49mm x 185mm x 41mm
-
Weight
102g
GENERAL
-
Warranty
6 months
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.