We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Magic Remote for 2015 LG TV Models
All Spec
POINTING
-
Point and Click
Yes
-
Drag and Drop
Yes
SCROLL WHEEL
-
Channel Change
Yes
-
Web Page Up/Down
Yes
-
Menu Scroll
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural Language Support
Australian English (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Single Word Recognition
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Full Sentence Recognition
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Voice to Text (Dictation)
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Voice Commands
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED LCD TV Series
LF6300 / UF770T / UG870T / UF850T / UF950T
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2) (AN-MR600)
-
Owners Manual
Yes (AN-MR600)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
49mm x 185mm x 41mm
-
Weight
102g
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.