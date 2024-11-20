We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Cam [VC23GA]
A More Interactive TV Experience
A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.
*LG Smart Cam is compatible with LG TVs running webOS 22 and webOS 23.
View 1080p Full HD Video
A woman is holding a yellow card in her right hand, facing forward and smiling brightly.
See Yourself Clearly
Subtle Design, Simple Installation
There are a total of four images of LG Smart Cam products. The top one shows an image of the camera in an open state, while the middle one shows the back and side views side by side. The bottom one displays the back of the product from a side angle.
Video Calling Made Easy
A microphone-shaped pictogram is displayed above the LG Smart Cam product.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magnetic attachment
Yes
-
Privacy Slider for camera
Yes
-
Slim Design
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD,mm)
80mm x 36mm x 23mm
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD,mm)
125mm x 54mm x 81mm
-
Packing Weight (g)
190g
-
Product Weight (g)
38g
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Angle view
71˚
-
EAN
8806084090621
-
Cable Length
1.5m {150cm}
-
Compatible LG TVs
webOS 24, webOS 23, webOS 22
-
Connections
USB Type-C > USB Type A
-
Diag. Sensor size (inch)
1 /2.9”
-
Focus Type
Fixed
-
Frams Per Second
30 fps
-
Lens
f/2.0
-
Built-in Microphone
Built-in
-
Resolution
Up to Full HD 1080p
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
LG Smart TV Easy Guide
No
-
Cable (USB)
Yes (1)
-
Quick Setup guide
Yes (1)
-
Smart Cam
Yes (1)
