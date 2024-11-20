We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39" (98cm) Full HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
39" (98cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
MCI 100 (50Hz Screen Refresh Rate)
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Speaker System
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
894mm x 587mm x 235mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
894mm x 525mm x 79mm
-
VESA Size
200mm x 200mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
9.5kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
8.5kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
8.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode). 5 Star Energy Rating (2013).
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes (DivX HD)
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)ˇ
Yes (ˇMHL enabled Android 4.0 Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required, sold separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
