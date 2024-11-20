We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" (124CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM)
-
Speakers
Stereo
-
Audio Output
10W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL 2.0)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
Time Machine
Yes (External USB HDD required) (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Antenna Booster
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1105mm x 694mm x 247mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1105mm x 652mm x 57mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
13.6kg (13.2kg)
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
Energy Star Rating
6 Stars
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.