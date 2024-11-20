We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV
All Spec
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
3D Brightness
150cd/m2
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way - 2 Speakers
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1297mm x 851mm x 341mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1297mm x 785mm x 29.9mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
22kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
27kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV - 3 Years Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
-
Wall Bracket (Optional)
LSW400BG
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Yes (1 included)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)
-
Wi-Fi Ready
Yes (*Wi-Fi dongle (AN-WF100) is required for wireless access and will need to be purchased separately)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Time Machine (DVR) Ready
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
9,000,000:1
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
Category
Smart TV
-
Display Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 200Hz
-
LED Blocks
16 Blocks
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Response Time
2ms
