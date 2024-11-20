Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G3 55 inch OLED evo TV with Self Lit OLED Pixels

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG G3 55 inch OLED evo TV with Self Lit OLED Pixels

OLED55G3PSA

LG G3 55 inch OLED evo TV with Self Lit OLED Pixels

(4)
Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

From the World's No.1 OLED TV brand*

An image of the Northern Lights is displayed on an LG OLED TV. The top corner of the TV is shown against a black background, where a sky-like gradiation continues. The 5-year panel warranty logo is also displayed on the TV screen.
5-Year Limited Panel Warranty

Confidence in Craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship allows us to offer you a generous 5-year limited panel warranty.
No backlight necessary
Self-Lit OLED

No backlight necessary

Pixels reach their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone, with no backlight to dull their glow. Enjoy slim design and vibrant pictures with unmatched contrast.
The No.1 CHOICE for Australia's Best TV Brand

The No.1 CHOICE for Australia's Best TV Brand

LG Awarded Australia's Best TV Brand in 2022 by CHOICE.
See which LG OLED TV is right for you

See which LG OLED TV is right for you

See which LG OLED TV is right for you discover more
AI Super Upscaling 4K

High resolution looks incredibly natural

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they can appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Contrast, bold and boosted

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery* with an enhancement process that emphasises contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
Infinite Contrast

Revealing detail in the darkness

With deeper, dark blacks that can be achieved by self-lit pixels, extreme contrast provides crisp, defined visuals and helps reveal detail your eyes usually miss.

Alt text

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism. A portal to new universes that lets you feel like you're the main character in the scene, surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6*.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

*Image quality dependent on source material.
One Wall Design

Create a streamlined look

The specially designed wall bracket helps ensure a streamlined fit, with minimal gap between your TV and the wall*.

An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.

Alt text

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Home Cinema Experience

Spellbinding cinema

Ultra-vivid picture quality plus enveloping spatial sound and a vast library of streaming entertainment combine for sensational home cinema.

Spellbinding cinema

Alt text

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Ultimate Gameplay

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazingly fast 1ms response time, NVIDA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR support come together to create clear, smooth pictures that can't be rivalled. And with gamer-centric UX and game streaming services, you can dive straight in and play on.*

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

Alt text

*Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 10 bits per component.
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.
Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Gaming Central

Game Optimiser keeps all your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu, while the Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Alt text

Subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updates as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

Alt text

*G3 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Elevate Your Entertainment

Dolby Vision IQ can reveal extraordinary depth and detail in almost every scene, even as lighting conditions in your room change. And with virtual surround sound from Dolby Atmos, your favourite films will captivate your senses.*

Dolby Vision IQ

Alt text

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required, Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functionality

Maximise your smart TV viewing experience. Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like the All New Home help ensure a fast, intuitive viewing experience.*

Smart Functionality

Alt text

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Brightness Booster Max

Behold our brightest 4K OLED

One million dynamic gradations bring you image quality that's better than ever before. Enjoy enhanced shadow details and razor-sharp definition in dark scenes*.

Behold our brightest 4K OLED

Alt text

*Compared to 2023 LG OLED TV models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
Does not apply to G3 83"

Watch, search & discover 30+ Channels of TV
Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more.
Live & On Demand. All for FREE!

Learn more
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1222 x 703 x 27.2

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

17.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1222 x 703 x 27.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1222 x 757 x 245

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 172

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

432 x 245

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

17.8

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

22.0

Packaging Weight (kg)

26.8

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 