65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & C Series Sound Bar SC9S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & C Series Sound Bar SC9S

OLED65C4PSA.SC9S

65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & C Series Sound Bar SC9S

(2)
Front view

2 Products in this Bundle

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with LG OLED evo C4 TV OLED65C4PSA, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem on screen.

OLED65C4PSA

65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

SC9S

LG C Series Sound Bar SC9S
An image of the gold World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 Years emblem against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

From the World's No.1 OLED TV Brand*

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only alpha makes OLED as vivid as this

Sophisticated algorithms and refinements in the α9 chip help transform picture and sound, delivering enhanced levels of detail to achieve extraordinary realism.* Smart TV is boosted too. Apps load fast, search is quick, and switching between content is slick and seamless.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Brightness Booster

Illuminating a brighter picture

The enhanced Brightness Booster algorithm steps up brightness levels up to 30%*, for pictures with even more clarity than before.

A video of a whale jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words "up to 150% brighter" appear above the whale and become brighter. The scene instantly brightens, revealing the Milky Way in the sky, bright markings on the whale, and glistening droplets of water.

*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. Does not apply to C4 42/48".

Elegance in simplicity
Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels can bring discreet style to your space, helping to elevate your interiors and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.
AI Picture Pro

Feel the realism, see the quality

Resolution fine-tuned by AI

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they can appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound perfected by AI

Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.**

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.

Impactful sound resonates

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster takes advantage of AI processor refinements to provide powerful, impressive audio.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.*

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required

Dolby Atmos

Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action

Hear action surround you, with unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth from Dolby Atmos.*

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Free to be brilliant

Discover rich colour and perfect black, for a picture that's in a class of its own. LG OLED's self-lit pixels illuminate independently, with no backlight to dull their brilliance or limit your experience. As certified flicker-free, low blue light displays, LG OLED TVs are easy on your eyes.* So settle in to the couch, and enjoy the view.

*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.
OLED Care

OLED Care has you covered

Boost the operational health and longevity of your LG OLED TV panel with integrated panel care settings.
webOS 24

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years*.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Ultimate Gameplay

Seamless, synchronised fast action

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazingly fast 1ms response time, gaming at up to 144Hz, NVIDA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR support come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.

Gaming Central

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

Unlock epic gaming titles

Dive into an amazing library of gaming titles and play almost instantly, with no downloads on GeForce NOW.*

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.

Match with LG OLED G Series TV





Together by Design

Introducing LG Sound Bar SC9S — designed to complement your LG OLED C Series TV.^ Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design.

WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV^

Delivered in a sleek design, the LG WOW Bracket can be used as a table-top TV stand or to attach with a wall-mounted LG OLED C Series TV.^ Easy to install, the bracket attaches directly to the TV, with the Sound Bar positioned neatly below for a clean, seamless look.

^Bracket included with SC9S and compatible with OLED C2/C3/C4 55", 65", 77" TVs. Sound bar and TV sold separately.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Sound Bar technology combined with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced* helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene.

The sound of the cinema at home

*Dolby Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Up-firing Channels

The Sound Bar features Triple Up-firing Channels which help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

Triple Up-firing Channels

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Immersive home entertainment experience

Connect your LG Sound Bar to a games console or Blu-ray player to match incredible sound with breathtaking visuals.

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K Pass-through. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Sound Bar over HDMI*.

*Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Sound Bar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

Unlock exceptional sound. Your LG Sound Bar can reveal the stunning detail in high-resolution music from popular streaming services and personal collections*.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

Choose your voice control

Choose your voice control

LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar easily*.

*Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound*.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

Sound tailored to your space

Using an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology, AI Room Calibration Pro analyses your room to help tailor sound across frequencies, balancing settings with your environment for natural and realistic sound*.

*Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

Energy Star Rating

5.0

Warranty Period

1 Year Parts & Labor

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

What people are saying

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 