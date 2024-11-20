We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV
-
LG C Series Sound Bar SC9S
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
16.6
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1441 x 880 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1600 x 950 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
16.6
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
18.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
26.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
-
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
-
8806091872753
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
-
5.0
-
Warranty Period
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
-
8806091951953
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
-
Output Power
-
400 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
