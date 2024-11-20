We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" (127cm) HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine
All Spec
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way - 2 Speakers
-
Auto Volume Leveller II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
AV Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1171.9x770.9x289.8mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1171.9x712.2x52.5mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
27.2kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
29.5kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (h.264/HD DivX,JPEG,MP3)
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (127cm)
-
Resolution
1024 x 768p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
1500 (cd/m2)
-
600Hz Max Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz MAX)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.