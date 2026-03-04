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55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

55QNED80BSA
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid flows of multicolored, paint-like motion, as richly layered colors spread smoothly across the display.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1455 mm-wide screen, 841 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1217 by 269 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows a low-angle outdoor scene of a man between colorful buildings, as AI recognizes the scene and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid flows of multicolored, paint-like motion, as richly layered colors spread smoothly across the display.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1455 mm-wide screen, 841 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1217 by 269 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows a low-angle outdoor scene of a man between colorful buildings, as AI recognizes the scene and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

Key Features

  • Immerse yourself in a quality picture with the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9.
  • Dynamic QNED Colour Pro replaces quantum dots, delivering 100% Colour Volume for vivid colour with superb realism.**
  • Enhanced clarity, brightness and contrast with Mini LED.
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^
  • Add more magic to movie night with FILMMAKER Mode™ and HDR10 Pro.^^
  • Security updates received until 31 December 2030.
More

Why LG QNED evo?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

A rich spectrum of lifelike colour

Experience 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3** with LG’s latest wide colour gamut technology. Dynamic QNED Colour Pro delivers more shades of vivid, accurate colour, no matter how bright or dark the display, for stunning, likelike visuals.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo with certified 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3**

**Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by intelligent light control

Discover deep contrast and bright visuals powered by LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering intelligent light control for every scene.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Smart, powerful picture performance

See 4K pictures with superb contrast and three-dimensional depth. The alpha 7 AI Processor uses enhanced GPU and CPU performance to deliver powerful image optimisation for refined clarity.*

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.^

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.*  

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

^Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons or voice commands, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Experience cinema as the director intended. By disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ helps preserve the director's vision.^

^FILMMAKER MODE™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

LG Channels

Stream over 150 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 150 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*LG Channels is compatible with LG TV models from 2018 onwards. Internet connection will be required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Powerful Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience. With up to 60Hz VRR and support for connecting a compatible Bluetooth ULL-certified controller, every gaming moment can feel amazing.*

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller sold separately.

Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW. From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.^

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

^Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

Design, made to elevate your space

Slim Design

Slim silhouette that blends into your interior

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying a bold, colorful abstract artwork.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.*

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

WOW Orchestra

A unified sound experience, with synchonised LG TV and Sound Bar

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1236 x 718 x 67.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1236 x 718 x 67.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1236 x 780 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 845 x 142

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1086 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.5

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    11.6

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    15.8

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096680674

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    5.0

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts & Labor

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For details on how to report security issues, visit https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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