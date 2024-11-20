We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (106cm) LG SMART FULL HD LED LCD TV'
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible. Magic Remote not included and available for purchase separately.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Compatible and Sold Seperately) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Time Machine
1.4GB (Dedicated USB Hard Drive [min. 40Gb] required for longer recordings and live playback function [sold separately])
-
Skype™
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS App
Yes ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (106cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
MCI
100. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/DTS/AAC/PCM)
-
Speaker System
Stereo
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
961mm x 610mm x 218mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
961mm x 567mm x 57mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
9.2kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
9.5kg
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input 1.4
Yes (3)
-
USB
Yes (3)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.