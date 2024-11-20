We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60” (151cm) LG Smart Full HD Plasma TV
All Spec
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Speakers
Stereo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Compatible & Sold Separately) Magic Remote not included and available for purchase separately. Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Compatible (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature. Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately))
-
Internal Memory
1.4GB
-
Skype™
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Compatible (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV. Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Compatible & Sold Separately (Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately.)
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/PCM/AAC/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
2nd Display
Compatible (2nd Display feature minimum requirement Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+). Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately.)
-
Wi-Fi
Compatible & Sold Separately (Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately.)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (3)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1391mm x 881mm x 340mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1391mm x 824mm x 56mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
35.7kg (33.0kg)
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
Energy Rating*
3.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
60" (151cm)
-
Protective Glass
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
600Hz Max Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub-Field Driving technology has the ability to display twelve sub-field frames under the condition of 'maximum' energy saving mode.)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.