LG Sound Bar S80QY
Elevated sound with AI Processor
One remote. Simple control
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by Sound Bar models. LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.
Total Power & Channels
Experience 480W of power and 3.1.3 Channels for an immersive audio experience.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Groundbreaking Triple Up-firing Channels
In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.
Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar
Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Digital Signal Processing
Alt text
High-Resolution Audio
*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.
*Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports 4K @ 60hz.
*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
Fill Your Room with Truly Immersive Sound
There is TV displays two cellos on the screen, a sound bar, a subwoofer, and 2 rear speakers in a wide living room. A circle graphic connects LG Sound Bar, Sub-woofer, and 2 rear speakers.
*Sold separately
Sound tailored to your space
*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed. Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
*Effect may vary depending on source content.
*Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
480 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091310354
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
-
Output Power
480 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.5 kg
-
Subwoofer
10 kg
-
Gross Weight
18.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
59 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
40 W
What people are saying
Where to buy
