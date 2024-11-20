LG C Series Sound Bar SC9S

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
(0)
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer
Together by Design



Together by Design

Introducing LG Sound Bar SC9S — designed to complement your LG OLED C2 and C3 TV. Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design.
Synergy Bracket Designed for LG OLED C Series TV^

Synergy Bracket Designed for LG OLED C Series TV^

Delivered in a sleek design, the LG Synergy Bracket can be used as a table-top TV stand or to mount the sound bar to a wall-mounted LG OLED C2 or C3 TV.^ The Sound Bar is positioned neatly under the TV for a clean, seamless look that complements any space. Easy to install, the bracket attaches directly to the TV.

 

^Bracket included with SC9S and compatible with OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77" TVs. Sound bar and TV sold separately.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Easy & Convenient Interface

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Sound Bar technology combined with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced* helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene.

The sound of the cinema at home

*Dolby Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Up-firing Channels

The Sound Bar features Triple Up-firing Channels which help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

Triple Up-firing Channels

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Sound Bar Selector
Try The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022/23 Sound Bar and TV models only.
Sound Bar Selector GET STARTED

Immersive home entertainment experience

Connect your LG Sound Bar to a games console or Blu-ray player to match incredible sound with breathtaking visuals.

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K Pass-through. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Sound Bar over HDMI*. 

*Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Sound Bar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

Unlock exceptional sound. Your LG Sound Bar can reveal the stunning detail in high-resolution music from popular streaming services and personal collections*.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

Choose your voice control

Choose your voice control

LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar easily*. 

* Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound*.
*Feature not available on Music Mode.

Sound tailored to your space

Using an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology, AI Room Calibration Pro analyses your room to help tailor sound across frequencies, balancing settings with your environment for natural and realistic sound*.
*Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091951953

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

  • Output Power

    400 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • MQA

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    4.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    22.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • TV Synergy Bracket

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    37 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

