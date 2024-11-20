We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Automatic Dust Kompressor™ Easy Emptying Canister Vacuum - Iron grey
*Based on LG internal test result, the test results were observed by Intertek. The test was conducted with LG corded vacuum cleaner(VK8318NHAUG) and compared to same model turned off Kompressor function.
**Actual compressibility may vary by dirts, dust and operating environment.
Hygienic Dust Retention
*Approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) - Seal of Approval for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite and Cat Allergen for product.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star).
***Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Cleaning Tools
Want to go hands-free?
Empty, store and charge in one place with the game changing LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick. Stylish, free-standing tower, stores all included accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?
Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags.
Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?
Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.
Do LG bagless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction?
Yes, LG bagless vacuum cleaners are engineered to deliver powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance for thorough cleaning on various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and upholstery.
Are there different models of LG Bagless Vacuum cleaners available?
Of course, we offer a range of Bagless Vacuum cleaner models to suit different cleaning needs and preferences. Some of our models include innovative features such as Kompressor technology and cannister attachments, as well as a wide variety of colour selections. These models also vary in features such as suction power, brush types, filtration systems, and additional accessories that cater to the different needs and lifestyles of our customers.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Colour
Iron Gray
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
-
2-in-1 Brush
Not Included
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Upholstery Tool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)
685 x 330 x 325
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 307 x 285
-
Weight (kg)
6.1
FEATURES
-
Kompressor®
Yes (Automatic)
-
Vacuum Type
Canister Vacuum
-
Washable Filters
Pre-Motor Filter
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
-
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
Yes
-
Corner Free Nozzle
Not Included
PERFORMANCE
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
1.2 (Uncompressed)
-
Power Mode
4 Modes(Curtain, Sofa, Carpet, Floor)
WARRANTY
-
Unit Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Colour
Iron Gray
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Operating Radius (m)
9
-
Power Cord Length (m)
6
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091087416
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.