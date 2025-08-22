Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with Power Drive™ Mop

A9L-AQUA
side view of a9l-raptor with floor standing accessory
220W suction power. Swirling blue light illustrates up to 220W of powerful suction moving dynamically inside the vacuum.
Smart Inverter Motor™. Blue animation shows motor rotation, emphasizing energy efficiency and consistent suction power.
DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle. Nozzle lifts debris from carpet and hard floor while airflow path is visualized through light effect.
LED crevice tool. Light at the tip illuminates tight corners and gaps to help spot and remove hidden dust easily.
Front view of a9l-raptor with telescopic pipe
left side view of a9l-raptor
right side view of a9l-raptor
side view of a9l-raptor
a9l-raptor with led crevis tool
right side view of a9l-raptor with floor standing accessory
left side view of a9l-raptor with floor standing accessory
LG a9l-raptor vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and extra battery
Front and side view dimensions of the LG a9l-raptor vacuum: 112cm height, 26.5cm width, 30.5cm depth
Key Features

  • Up to 220W suction power
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
  • 5-step filtration system
  • Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
  • LED crevis tool
More
A9L vacuum standing upright in a modern room setting.

A9L vacuum standing upright in a modern room setting.

Floor standing charging dock station

Easy setup, stylish design

Enjoy freedom of placement with a floor-standing design that charges, stores  accessories and blends seamlessly into your space.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful performance

Up to 220W suction power*

Strong suction in a light weight body ensures effective cleaning with effortless operation.

Close-up of A9L vacuum with blue airflow and up to 220W suction text.

Close-up of A9L vacuum with blue airflow and up to 220W suction text.

*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 220W reached when in Turbo Mode.

Exploded view of Smart Inverter Motor™ with glowing blue airflow and internal components.

Exploded view of Smart Inverter Motor™ with glowing blue airflow and internal components.

Smart Inverter Motor™

Delivers powerful and reliable cleaning performance

The durable Smart Inverter Motor™ rapidly spins without friction to create powerful suctioning performance.

A9L vacuum showing airflow and dust separation with Dual Turbo Cyclone™ technology.

A9L vacuum showing airflow and dust separation with Dual Turbo Cyclone™ technology.

Dual Turbo Cyclone™

Long Lasting Suction

Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain long lasting suction.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle

One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard floors

No need to switch attachments. The DUAL Floor Max™ nozzle effortlessly lifts dirt from both carpets and hard floors.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle cleaning both carpet and hard floor with red brush roller visible. Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle cleaning both carpet and hard floor with red brush roller visible. Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

Power Drive Mop™

Vacuum Cleaning and mopping at the same time

Vacuum up dust and mop up stains with one motion using the Power Drive Mop™.

Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

Sleek design

Clean living starts here

Experience a high standard of home cleaning

A9L vacuum standing in a bright, stylish living space near a cabinet and sofa.

A9L vacuum standing in a bright, stylish living space near a cabinet and sofa.

Hand pressing LG A9 Kompressor™ to compress collected dust, showing red arrow indicating compacted bin.

Hand pressing LG A9 Kompressor™ to compress collected dust, showing red arrow indicating compacted bin.

LG KOMPRESSOR®

Fit More In

LG KOMPRESSOR® technology compresses dust and hair allowing you to fit up to 2.4x more in the bin so you don't have to empty as often.*

*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

Hand with yellow battery approaching battery compartment

*Vacuum must be placed on dock and battery in designated slots for simultaneous charging.

Close-up shot of thumb touch control panel showing battery status.

Thumb touch control

Control and monitor

Easily switch between On, Off and Power levels. Check remaining battery and status at a glance with the intuitive led display. 

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Removable and washable filters

Maintain your vacuum with ease

Easy maintenance with removable and washable filters and dust bin to help maintain your vaccum.

What’s in the box

1. DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle

2. Power Drive Mop (Mop + Suction)

3. Power Drive Mini (Pet Nozzle)

4. Bedding Power Punch®

5. LED Crevice Tool

6. Flexible Crevice Tool

7. Hard Dirt Tool

8. Mattress Tool Nozzle

9. 2-in-1 combination tool

10. Crevice Tool

11. Multi Angle Tool

12. Extension Hose

13. 2 Battery

14. Vacuum Washable and Reusable Mop Pads

Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1120 x 305

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

WARRANTY

  • Battery

    12 Months Warranty

  • Product

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on motor.

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096531013

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time (min/ 2 batteries) (ECO Mode)

    120

  • Max Run Time (min/ 2 batteries) (ECO Mode+Nozzle)

    70

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (ECO Mode)

    60

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (ECO Mode+Nozzle)

    35

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles

    0

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle

    0

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    1025 x 285 x 295

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1120 x 305

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1120

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    11.55

  • Weight (kg)

    2.88

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Power Punch™

    No

  • Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)

    Yes

  • Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Lighting

    No

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    No

  • Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

    No

  • Smart steam mop

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting

    No

  • Power Drive™ Hot Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Multi-Surface Power Drive™ Nozzle

    No

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Auto Stop&Go

    No

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Dual Battery Pack

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • One-Touch Control

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Sound Power Level - Turbo Mode (dB)

    82

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Type

    Cordless Hand Stick

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.4

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.0

  • Max Power Consumption - Turbo Mode (W)

    650

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

  • Power Mode

    Eco / Normal / Turbo

  • Rated Power Consumption (W)

    350

