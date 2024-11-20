We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick Vacuum Bundle
Lock away dirt and dust
Hassle free emptying
Alt text
A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine
It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Clean like you mean it
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN & CONVENIENCE
-
Colour
Beige
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick
-
Kompressor®
Yes
-
Convenience - Control Type
Button
-
Convenience - Telescopic Pipe
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Convenience - Dust Bin Capacity
0.44L
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Indicators - Battery Status
Yes (3 Step)
-
Indicators - Clogging
Yes
-
Indicators - Filter Maintenance
Yes
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Disposable Dust Bag Capacity
2.5L
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Emptying Modes
Auto & Manual
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Dual Battery Charging
Yes
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Dust Bag Full Indicator
Yes
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Hidden Accessory Storage
Yes (Up to 3 items)
-
All-In-One Tower™ - Power Drive Holder
2 (Swivel Type)
-
LG ThinQ®5
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Motor Technology
Smart Inverter Motor®
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Power Modes
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
-
Battery - Batteries Included
2
-
Battery - Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery - Charging Time
4 hours per battery
-
Max Running Time6-Normal Mode Without Power Drive Nozzle®
Up to 60 minutes per battery
-
Max Running Time4 - Normal Mode With Power Drive Nozzle®
Up to 40 minutes per battery
-
Max Running Time6-Power Mode
Up to 20 minutes per battery
-
Max Running Time6-Turbo Mode
Up to 6 minutes per battery
-
Filtration - Technology
5 Step with HEPA Filtration
-
Filtration - Washable Filters
3
(Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
MOTORISED NOZZLES
-
Power Drive Mop™ Designed for tiles and hardfloors to vacuum and mop
Not Included
-
Slim Hard Floor A specialised tool for use on tiles and hardfloors.
Yes
-
Multi-SurfaceFor use on carpets, tiles or hardfloors.
Yes
-
Bedding Power Punch®
Yes
-
Power Drive Mini™
Not Included
OTHER NOZZLES
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
Not Included
-
Multi Angle Tool
Not Included
-
Extendable Hose
Not Included
-
Mattress Tool
Not Included
-
Hard Dirt Tool
Not Included
-
Accessories - Spare Pre-Filter (Green)
Not Included
-
Accessories - Mopping Pads
Not Included
-
Accessories - Water Jug
Not Included
-
Accessories - Disposable Dust Bag
Yes (x3)
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
1083mm x 465mm x 285mm
-
Weight (Hand Unit + Battery Only)
1.6kg
-
Weight
2.7kg
-
All-In-One Tower (W x D x H)
260mm x 300mm x 1010mm
WARRANTY & COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091529992
-
Handstick
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery
12 Months Warranty
-
Smart Inverter Motor®
10 Years Warranty*
* 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
2Vacuum to be placed on docking and battery in designated slot for simultaneous charging.Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
3Up to 2.4 times more hair and dust compared to the uncompressed capacity. Results may vary depending on operating environment.
4Compatible mobile required (Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or Apple iOS 9 or later). Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
5Run times are approximate and vary depending on power setting and nozzle selection.
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.